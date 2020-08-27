|
|
|
SINGH, Nirmul (Nim). Peacefully on Saturday 22nd August 2020, at San Michele Home and Hospital, Te Awamutu. In his 87th year. (late of Otorohanga.). Beloved husband of Inderjit Kaur. Adored and much loved father of Vinder, Kalvin and Amrit (deceased), Manjit (deceased) and Bashi, Ravi and Kirk and Vina. Cherished Baba-Ji and Nana-Ji to his 10 grandchildren and all his great grandchildren. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private farewell for Nim is going to be held on Wednesday 2nd September. A Public Memorial service will be held at a later date, to be notified. All communications to Singh Family C/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3940. In the care of VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 27, 2020