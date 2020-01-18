Home

Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Nino Francis PAVLOVICH

Nino Francis PAVLOVICH Notice
PAVLOVICH, Nino Francis. Passed away on 16th January 2020, in his 89th year. Loved father and father in law of Peter and Nel, Davina, Paul and Stephanie, Michelle and Ken, Angela and Jeff, and grandfather of nine. A Memorial Service for Nino will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Thursday 23rd January at 1.30pm. All communications please to the Pavlovich family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
