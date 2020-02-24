Home

Nina SMITH


1946 - 2020
SMITH, Nina. Born July 20, 1946. Passed away on February 21, 2020. Best friend and widow of Maurice Kelvin (Kelly), mother of Sara and Rachael and mother-in-law of Matt. Sister of Teresa and sister-in-law of Tim, Tony and Terri. Self-proclaimed dragon of Howick Pakuranga and Morrinsville netball courts. As per her wishes, a private cremation will take place. A Memorial service will be held with location, date and time to be confirmed. All communications to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to Hospice Waikato.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 24, 2020
