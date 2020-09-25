Home

Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 29, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel
361 Puhinui Rd
Papatoetoe
View Map
POLLINGTON, Nina. Passed away peacefully on 23rd September 2020. Dearly loved wife of David. Loved Mother and Mother In Law of Anne and Alex, Sue and Aaron and Neil and Yvonne. Loving Nana of Shaun, Brendon, Zane and Felicia, Britany and Dayna and Flynn, Satori and Sophie. And Loved Great Nana of 2. 'Forever in our Hearts' A service to celebrate the life of Nina will be held at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Rd, Papatoetoe on Tuesday 29 September 2020 at 1.00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2020
