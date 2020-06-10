Home

Requiem Mass
Monday, Jun. 15, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary
494 Grey Street
Hamilton East
Nina Phyllis CURRAN

Nina Phyllis CURRAN Notice
CURRAN, Nina Phyllis. Passed away peacefully on 9 June 2020 with her loving family at her side. Aged 88years. Dearly loved wife of the late Kevin for 66 years.
Loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Jane and Geoff Findley, John and Mary, Tim and Jane, Paul and Catherine, Anne, David and Lisa, Rachel and David Callander.Treasured Nana of Natalie, Nicky and Amy; Luke, Matthew and Alexandria; Taylah, Jordan and Henry; Zak, Hannah and Zara; Sophie; and great Nana of Trixie, Morgan, Hunter, Bonnie, Waylon, Kobi, Ivy, Phoebe, Franky and Lachlan.
'Requiescat in Pace'
Requiem Mass for Nina will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 494 Grey Street, Hamilton East on Monday 15 June at 1.30 p.m followed by burial at the Hamilton Park Cemetery, Newstead. Correspondence to: The Curran Family, C/- P.O. Box 439 Hamilton 3240.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2020
