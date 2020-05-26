|
|
|
BARRY-MARTIN, Nina Marie (nee Coury). Passed away 23 May 2020 at Lady Allum Hospital, Milford, Auckland. Beloved wife of the late Peter, cherished mother (Habibi Mama) of Philipa, and loved mother-in-law of Gavin. Dearly loved cousin of Lorraine, Roger, David (deceased), Yvonne, Barbara, Varah and Angeline. Loved step-grandmother of Ben and Melissa, Anna and Rodi and loved step-great grandmother of Bella, Flynn, Lucca, Lola and Loretta. A life dedicated to her family and to championing the rights of unborn children. A Requiem Mass for Nina will be held at St Josephs Church, Taharoto Road, Takapuna on Friday 29 May 2020 at 12.30pm. All social distancing requirements to be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pregnancy Counselling Services (givealittle.co.nz/ org/pregnancy counselling2014) would be greatly appreciated. Arqid fi salam Nina.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 26, 2020