Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Johnsonville Community Centre
3 Frankmore Ave
Johnsonville
Nigel Wayne (Nigel) FOSTER


1961 - 2019
Nigel Wayne (Nigel) FOSTER Notice
FOSTER, Nigel Wayne (Nigel). Born September 21, 1961. Passed away on November 16, 2019 at Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington. Loved eldest son of the late Dorothy and Laurie (Whangarei), beloved brother of Rodney, cousin of Sue Bannister, nephew of David and Mary Foster and the late Ron, Myrtle and Beryl and missed by his Foster and Bannister cousins. Nigel was also loved by his church family at Western Suburbs Christian Fellowship in Johnsonville, who have been a great support to Nigel in recent years. A "quirky" celebration of Nigel's life will be held at Johnsonville Community Centre, 3 Frankmore Ave, Johnsonville on Friday 6th December 2019 at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 20, 2019
