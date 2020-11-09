|
SMITH, Nigel Sholto. 13 February 1930 - 6 November 2020. Proud son of Phyllis and Sholto Smith. Youngest brother of Rodney and Valmond (Sholto) Smith. Very dearly loved husband of Lorraine, cherished father of Sona and Sianne, very respected step father of Brian, Stephen, Murray, Andrew and Tony. Rest in Peace, My Darling. A celebration of life for Nigel will be held at Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay on Wednesday 11 November at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2020