Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
04-385 0745
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Kumeu Anglican Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Nigel HOLLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nigel Lawrence HOLLAND

Add a Memory
Nigel Lawrence HOLLAND Notice
HOLLAND, Nigel Lawrence. Holland, Nigel Lawrence: After long and difficult illnesses over many decades, always courageously borne, Nigel passed away peacefully in his sleep at Wellington Public Hospital, with his family keeping vigil by his side and across the radio waves. Engineer, Mathematician, French Linguist, Amateur Radio Ham, Deer Stalker and Tramper. Dearly beloved oldest son of Alan and Judith Holland, n?e Grocott, (deceased); much cherished and honoured older brother of Brigette, Lynn and Robin and the late Derek; brother-in-law to Xu Tao, Sigrun, and Danabalan, and brave uncle of April, Moritz, Johannes, Augusta, Benedict, Katharina, Maximillian and Jacob. Forever in our hearts. A farewell to Nigel will take place in Wellington at Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis St, corner of Aro St, at 12.30pm Tuesday, 2 June, 2020, (some parking available), followed by a farewell at Kumeu Anglican Cemetery in Auckland, on Saturday, 6 June, 2020, at 1.00pm. Lychgate Funerals FDANZ (04) 3850745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nigel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -