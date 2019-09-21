|
|
|
KING, Nigel. Nigel King of Auckland born 27 August 1964 passed away at Middlemore Hospital surrounded by family in the early morning of Friday 20 September 2019 after a very short battle with aggressive liver cancer. He was a loved husband of Arthur Schenck. Adored son of Jean King and the late Willie King, formerly of Coromandel. He will be missed by his siblings Joan Bjerring, Carolyn Purcell, Barbara Fenton, Pam King and Terry King. He was also loved by his late brother Trevor King. Nigel will also be missed by his other immediate and extended family members as well as all his many friends and work colleagues. The funeral service will be held at Waiau Pa Community Hall, Clarks Beach on Monday 23 September 2019 at 1.30 pm. Prior to the service, Nigel can be visited at Ann's Funeral Home, 11 Bolderwood Place, Wiri on Saturday 21 September 2019 between 3.30 - 5pm or Sunday 22 September 2019 between 11am - 1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Anxiety New Zealand Trust.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2019