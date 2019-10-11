|
AVERY, Nigel John. On 6th October 2019 died as a result of an off road motorbike accident whilst trail riding with his children. Much loved husband of Victoria and Dad of Oscar, Christian, and Marie Pierre. Treasured son of Margaret and Keith, brother of Jodelle, David and Steven. Cherished brother-in-law of Mark and Michelle. A very special uncle of Joshua, Poppy, and Max Bridgman and Jack, Charlotte and Toby Avery. Nigel was a treasured member of our family A service will be held at St Marys in Holy Trinity (next door to the Cathedral) 446 Parnell Road, Parnell, Auckland on Wednesday 16th October at 1.30pm to be followed by a private cremation. Parking is available on the church grounds.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019