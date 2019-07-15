|
|
|
PROVERBS, Nigel Gordon. Passed away whilst watching Cricket on Friday 12 July 2019. A good innings, out for 95. Adored husband of the late Patricia. Much loved father and father-in-law of Ava and Dimitris; Philip and Deborah. Beloved Grandfather Gordy to Anna, Anastasia, Alexia and Elizabeth. Revered great grandfather to Leo, Phoebe, Charlie, Annabelle and Max. John 3:16 A celebration of Gordon's life will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 20 Church Street, Devonport on Thursday 18 July at 1pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2019