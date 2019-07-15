Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nigel PROVERBS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nigel Gordon PROVERBS

Add a Memory
Nigel Gordon PROVERBS Notice
PROVERBS, Nigel Gordon. Passed away whilst watching Cricket on Friday 12 July 2019. A good innings, out for 95. Adored husband of the late Patricia. Much loved father and father-in-law of Ava and Dimitris; Philip and Deborah. Beloved Grandfather Gordy to Anna, Anastasia, Alexia and Elizabeth. Revered great grandfather to Leo, Phoebe, Charlie, Annabelle and Max. John 3:16 A celebration of Gordon's life will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 20 Church Street, Devonport on Thursday 18 July at 1pm followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.