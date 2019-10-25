Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Nigel Gary GRAY

Nigel Gary GRAY Notice
GRAY, Nigel Gary. Passed away on 22nd October 2019. Loved husband of Nadine. Cherished Dad of Karenza and Sienna. Loved son of Jean and Gary. Loved brother of Baden. Brother in law of Jo, Carlos, Audrey, Shamar and Tamara. Loved uncle of Georgia and Holly, and Leo and Chloe. You will hold a special place in our hearts forever. Rest in peace Nigel. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Tuesday 29th October 2019 at 12.30 pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
