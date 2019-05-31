Home

Nigel Francis HONISS

Nigel Francis HONISS Notice
HONISS, Nigel Francis. On 30 May 2019 at North Shore Hospital peacefully after an amazing life. Dearly loved husband of Colleen for 63 years. Loving father and father in law of Sue, Richard and Kim, Simon and Sharon, Philip and Karen. Granddad of Imogen, Isobel, Madeleine, Hannah, Kyle, Jessica, Ethan and Rhys. Requiem Mass for Nigel will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Taharoto Road, (entrance 10 Dominion Street) Takapuna, 11am on Tuesday 4 June followed by a private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 31, 2019
