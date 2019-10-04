Home

BROWNING, Nigel Beach. 22 January 1938 - 2 October 2019. Died peacefully in Waikato Hospital after a short illness. Greatly loved and loving husband of Judith, adored Dad of Tania and Sally. Treasured twin of Belinda and much-loved brother of Anna. Dearly loved by a multitude of furry friends. Friend and mentor to many who will miss his humour and wisdom. "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding, in all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your paths" Proverbs 3:5-6 Funeral to be held at West Hamilton Community Church, 27a Rifle Range Road, Hamilton, on Saturday 5th October 2019 at 1pm. All communications to the Browning family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 4, 2019
