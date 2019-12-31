|
AMES, Nicolette Milam (Nicky (formerly Puata)). On December 31, 2018. Born February 9, 1945. It's been 365 days since we held your hand, kissed your cheek and whispered we loved you as you took your last breath at 7pm on New Years Eve 2018. Many tears have been shed since that day as we try to adjust to a new norm, you have left an empty space that cannot be filled. You endured so much those last 6 months, you fought so hard to be here - we're so proud of how brave and courageous you were. We think back to all you achieved in your life, your values your devotion and love for your family, not a day goes by we don't think of you, you will never ever be forgotten Mum. To the world you were a Mother but to your family you were our World, your loving daughters Leanne, Bronwyn and Koroheke whanau xx
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 31, 2019