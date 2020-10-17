|
MEARNS, Nicole Anne. Gently passed away at 5:30am on Wednesday 14th October, 2020; her wishes honoured at home in Whitianga surrounded by family. Nicole's inspiration is now carried into the future by her loving husband, her beautiful children, beloved grandchildren and everyone she has touched, including her extended family, friends, colleagues and all who knew her. Nicole, Brian and her family wish to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude for all of the kindness and support during Nicole's courageous journey with cancer. A Memorial Service to celebrate Nicole's life will be held at The Mercury Bay Boating Club, 90 Buffalo Beach Road, Whitianga on Friday 30th October at 12:00pm. At Nicole's request it will be a casual and colourful service, with no traditional black dress code. For those who wish to send a gesture of their love, the family invite you, in lieu of flowers, to make a donation in Nicole's honour to either The Cancer Society or Hospice Waikato for their wonderful care and support.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2020