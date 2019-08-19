|
KRAAKMAN, Nicolaas, (Nick). Passed away on 16th August 2019 aged 89 years. Beloved husband of Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law of Bruce (Dec), Dennis and Barbara, and Louise and Ralph. Loved Granddad/ Grandpa of Valerij, Viktor, Kathryn, Sarah, and Charlie. "Forever remembered." A service for Nick will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, 22 August 2019 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Kraakman family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2019