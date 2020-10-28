|
YOUNG, Nicola Raewyn (nee Robinson). On Monday, 26th October 2020, peacefully, at Harbour Hospice Hibiscus, after a long illness. Aged 43 years. Loved by all who knew her. A service to celebrate Nicola's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast (tomorrow) Thursday, the 29th of October 2020 at 4:00 PM followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Harbour Hospice Hibiscus would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2020