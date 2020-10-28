Home

Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
4:00 p.m.
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
View Map
Nicola Raewyn (Robinson) YOUNG

Nicola Raewyn (Robinson) YOUNG Notice
YOUNG, Nicola Raewyn (nee Robinson). On Monday, 26th October 2020, peacefully, at Harbour Hospice Hibiscus, after a long illness. Aged 43 years. Loved by all who knew her. A service to celebrate Nicola's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast (tomorrow) Thursday, the 29th of October 2020 at 4:00 PM followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Harbour Hospice Hibiscus would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2020
