Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
03-208 8004
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Mataura RSA
Nicola Jane HENARE

HENARE, Nicola Jane. Tragically before her time, on Sunday, 26 January 2020, aged 19 years. Dearly beloved daughter of Grant Twaddle and Tania Henare, cherished younger sister of Jorden, Ethan, and Liam Henare, loved oldest sister of Kolbie and Jessica McDonald. Beloved partner of Shaun Hattrill. Cherished granddaughter. niece, and Aunty. Nicola will lie in state, 205 McIllwraith Road, Mataura, until her service on Saturday, 1 February, at the Mataura RSA, service details to follow. Messages to 8 Oakland Street, Mataura 9712 .- Southern Funeral Home, Gore, FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
