MILNE, Nicola Elizabeth (Nicky) (nee Buxton). Born December 10, 1966. Passed away on July 26, 2019. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Darrin and loving mother of Natasha, Alexandra and Rebekah. Loved Nan of Maddox, Ava, Koehler and Hunter. Loved daughter of Howard and Alison Buxton, and sister of Anita and Peter Reid and Hamish and Yuli Buxton. She will always be with us wherever we go. Loved forever. A celebration of Nicky's life will be held 3pm Friday 2 August at North Harbour Chapel of Dils Funeral Services 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany. Messages C/o Dils PO Box 302524 North Harbour 0751 or [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 30, 2019