Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicola VALENTINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicola Catherine VALENTINE

Add a Memory
Nicola Catherine VALENTINE Notice
VALENTINE, Nicola Catherine. Nicola passed away on Monday, 25 May, 2020 at home with family by her side, after a long, hard fought battle with breast cancer. Dearly loved wife and soul mate of Brian. A treasured and much loved mother of Emma and Mark, an exceptional step mother to Tony (USA), Karen and Richard. A special sister to Ruth and Grant. Loved sister in law to Elaine, Rex, Alyson, Mother in law to Melissa, Julie and Ian. Nicola was most loved and adored by her 8 grandchildren as a very special "Nana Nic". Our heart goes out to Max, Bella, Jaya, Taine, Leah, Riley, Jordan and Blake for their loss. A service to celebrate Nicola's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 3 June at 2.30 pm. In lieu of flowers donations would be greatly appreciated for Harbour West Hospice https://hwa.org.nz/ Special note: In line with current restrictions, we respectfully ask that you register your interest to attend by emailing Karen on [email protected] by Sunday evening 31 May. We would love to have everyone attend however if our numbers of probable attendees exceed the guidelines, we will be in a position to offer a live streaming of the service.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicola's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -