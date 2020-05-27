|
VALENTINE, Nicola Catherine. Nicola passed away on Monday, 25 May, 2020 at home with family by her side, after a long, hard fought battle with breast cancer. Dearly loved wife and soul mate of Brian. A treasured and much loved mother of Emma and Mark, an exceptional step mother to Tony (USA), Karen and Richard. A special sister to Ruth and Grant. Loved sister in law to Elaine, Rex, Alyson, Mother in law to Melissa, Julie and Ian. Nicola was most loved and adored by her 8 grandchildren as a very special "Nana Nic". Our heart goes out to Max, Bella, Jaya, Taine, Leah, Riley, Jordan and Blake for their loss. A service to celebrate Nicola's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 3 June at 2.30 pm. In lieu of flowers donations would be greatly appreciated for Harbour West Hospice https://hwa.org.nz/ Special note: In line with current restrictions, we respectfully ask that you register your interest to attend by emailing Karen on [email protected] by Sunday evening 31 May. We would love to have everyone attend however if our numbers of probable attendees exceed the guidelines, we will be in a position to offer a live streaming of the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2020