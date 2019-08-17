Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicola BASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicola BASON

Add a Memory
Nicola BASON Notice
BASON, Nicola. On 16 August 2019, died peacefully at home aged 49. Remembered with love by Paul, Georgia, Will and Amber. After a long hard fought battle with illness, you will be forever in our hearts. A service will be held at St Mary's-in-Holy Trinity, 446 Parnell Road, Parnell, Auckland at 1pm on Wednesday 21 August. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nicky's name to Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand (www.leukaemia.org.nz).



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicola's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.