BASON, Nicola. On 16 August 2019, died peacefully at home aged 49. Remembered with love by Paul, Georgia, Will and Amber. After a long hard fought battle with illness, you will be forever in our hearts. A service will be held at St Mary's-in-Holy Trinity, 446 Parnell Road, Parnell, Auckland at 1pm on Wednesday 21 August. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nicky's name to Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand (www.leukaemia.org.nz).
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019