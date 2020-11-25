|
WELLS, Nicholas (Nick). On November 23, 2020, peacefully, at the North Shore Hospital. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Tanya. Loved father of Karen, Tanya, Damien and Ksenia. Adored grandfather of Emily and Xavier, and Frank. Brother and brother-in law of Trudy and Roger, Lynne, and the late Les and Yvonne. Loved uncle of all his nephews and nieces. Brother in law of Marina (Russia). A service to celebrate Nick's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast on Friday, the 27th of November 2020 at 2:00 PM followed by a private cremation. Our grateful thanks to the doctors, nurses and carers of North Shore Hospital and Auckland Hospital for their love and care. If preferred, in lieu of flowers, a donation to the Hibiscus Hospice would be appreciated and maybe made at www.harbourhospice.org. nz/donate. All communications to "The Wells Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa 0943.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 25, 2020