TORDEICH, Nicholas. Passed away 30 November 2020 aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of Desanka. Loved father of Joe, Anthony (Deceased) and Stephen. Father in law and Dida to Christine Sarah Nikola and Stephen and Sarah, Alice, Felix, Isobel and great grandfather to Theodore. Requiem Mass celebrating Nicholas's life will be held at St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Cnr Fenwick Ave and Shakespeare Road, Milford on Friday 4th December 2020 at 11.30am followed by burial. All communication to 3/15 Saltburn Ave, Milford. Pocivaj u mira Bozjem.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 1, 2020