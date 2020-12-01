Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas TORDEICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas TORDEICH

Add a Memory
Nicholas TORDEICH Notice
TORDEICH, Nicholas. Passed away 30 November 2020 aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of Desanka. Loved father of Joe, Anthony (Deceased) and Stephen. Father in law and Dida to Christine Sarah Nikola and Stephen and Sarah, Alice, Felix, Isobel and great grandfather to Theodore. Requiem Mass celebrating Nicholas's life will be held at St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Cnr Fenwick Ave and Shakespeare Road, Milford on Friday 4th December 2020 at 11.30am followed by burial. All communication to 3/15 Saltburn Ave, Milford. Pocivaj u mira Bozjem.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -