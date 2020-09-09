Home

Geards Funeral Home
13 Pukepoto Rd
Kaitaia , Northland
09-408 0970
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 12, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Nicholas Tito ALACH


1946 - 2020
Nicholas Tito ALACH Notice
ALACH, Nicholas Tito. Born 2 September, 1946. Passed away Sunday 6 September, 2020 at Northhaven Hospital, Red Beach. Brother and good friend of Ivan and Geraldine, Uncle Nick to Phillip, Tanya and Clint, and Julie, and Great- Uncle to Amelia, Klara and Jasmin. Loved son of Mare and Mate (both deceased), and brother to Tonka and Noel and their families. May he rest in peace. Many thanks to the staff of Northhaven Hospital for their kindness and care over the last 3 months. Nick's Funeral will be held at 11am on Saturday 12 September at Geard's Funeral Home, 13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 9, 2020
