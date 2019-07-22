Home

Nicholas Richard GREEN Notice
GREEN, Nicholas Richard. On 20 July 2019 at Hibiscus Hospice. Devoted husband of Shayla and loving father of John. Beloved son of John and MaryRose and loved brother of Paul. Loved son-in-law of John and Lynne. A service for Nick will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 23 July at 12.30pm followed by a private cremation. Nick's family would like to thank the staff at Hibiscus Hospice for their support and care of Nick. Now the pain is over, we can look back on the good times.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2019
