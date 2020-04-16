Home

Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
livestreamed at cdh.org.nz
Burial
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Ohaupo Catholic Cemetery
Reverend Nicholas (Father) HOOGEVEEN

HOOGEVEEN, Nicholas (Reverend Father). On Wednesday,15 April 2020, at Atawhai Assisi Resthome, Hamilton. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved son of the late Nicolaas and Alida Hoogeveen. Loved brother of Anne (deceased), Jan (deceased), Rietje (deceased), Regien, Wim (deceased), Maarten (deceased), Will (deceased), Piet (deceased), Little Nico (deceased), Riet, Fr Theo (deceased), Joop (deceased), Sjaak, and Lida. Loved by his many nieces and nephews. Beloved Priest of the Catholic Diocese of Hamilton. Father Nick will be laid to rest at a private burial at Ohaupo Catholic Cemetery on Friday 17th April at 11 am. At the same time there will be a live streamed Funeral Mass for Fr Nick at cdh.org.nz May he rest in peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
