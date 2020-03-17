|
BRENNEN, Nicholas George. Passed away on the 13th March 2020 (aged 42). Dearly beloved son of Maryanne and the late Steven Simms. Loved nephew of Larraine, Lynnette, Lynda and John. Cousin of Christina, Graham and Lena. Taken unexpectedly, sadly missed by all who knew him. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Thursday the 26th of March 2020 at 12.30 p.m. All communications to the family c/o Lynda Saufoi 098334615.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 17, 2020