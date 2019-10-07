|
WYLIE, Nicholas Charles (Nick). 4 August 1932 - 4 October 2019 87 years Nick passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. He was a loyal, loving husband and best friend to Molly. A wonderful father to his four children, Mark, Russell, Bruce, Nicola. His eight grandchildren and two great- granddaughters adored him. We all love Nick very much. He believed in us, and in a profound way we always felt cared for and safe knowing he was there. A service for Nick will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Tuesday, October 8 2019 at 1.00pm. Messages to The Wylie Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2019