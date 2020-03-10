|
GILL, Ngaire Eileen. On 7th March 2020, Peacefully at Edmund Hillary Retirement Village. Loved wife of the late Milne, beloved sister and sister-in-law of Alyn and Dot Winter ( both deceased), and Helen and Ken McKinley. Loved by her nieces and nephews, Ross, Paul, Kirsty, David, John, and Nick. Ngaire will be sadly missed by all. Our grateful thanks for the love and care shown to Ngaire by the staff at Edmund Hillary, hospital 2. A service will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank on Thursday 12th March at 1.30 pm. Messages to the Gill family C/- Sibuns, PO Box 87233, Meadowbank ,Auckland 1742.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020