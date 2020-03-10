Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:30 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Rd
Meadowbank
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ngarie GILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ngarie Eileen GILL

Add a Memory
Ngarie Eileen GILL Notice
GILL, Ngaire Eileen. On 7th March 2020, Peacefully at Edmund Hillary Retirement Village. Loved wife of the late Milne, beloved sister and sister-in-law of Alyn and Dot Winter ( both deceased), and Helen and Ken McKinley. Loved by her nieces and nephews, Ross, Paul, Kirsty, David, John, and Nick. Ngaire will be sadly missed by all. Our grateful thanks for the love and care shown to Ngaire by the staff at Edmund Hillary, hospital 2. A service will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank on Thursday 12th March at 1.30 pm. Messages to the Gill family C/- Sibuns, PO Box 87233, Meadowbank ,Auckland 1742.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ngarie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -