HARRIS, Ngarie Doreen. Passed away on July 25, 2020, peacefully at North Shore Hospital. Mother of Debbie and Peter, Mother in law of Neil, grandmother of Monique, Harrison, Alexa and Brooke.It is with great sadness we announce the loss of our beloved mother Ngaire, her life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel at Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 31 July 2020, at 12.30pm; followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 28, 2020