Saturday, Jul. 18, 2020
2:00 p.m.
North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery
235 Schnapper Rock Road
Auckland
CLARKE, Ngareta (nee Walters). Passed away peacefully on 14 July 2020 at Kaitaia Hospital in her 84th year. Cherished wife of the late Gordon Clarke. Loved mother of Donald, George, Caroline, Sarah, Chiefy, Lear and Trish. Grandmother and great grandmother of her many grandchildren. Will be missed by all. Ngareta will be laying at Korou Kore Marae 57 Foreshore Rd, Ahipara until Saturday morning 18 July. Ngareta will then be taken to North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Auckland for burial at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 16, 2020
