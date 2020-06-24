|
|
|
ANDREW, Ngare Margaret (nee Jonas). Passed away peacefully at Amberwood rest home on the 22nd of June 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Malcolm. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Linda and Terry, Janice and Barry, and Debbie. Much loved Nana of Kiri, Boyd, Matt, Andrew, Mark, Danielle, Nattalie and Kaitlin. Loved Gran of 16 great grandchildren. Peace at last. Many thanks to the staff at Amberwood for all their care. A private memorial service is to be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2020