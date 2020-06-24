Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ngare ANDREW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ngare Margaret (Jonas) ANDREW

Add a Memory
Ngare Margaret (Jonas) ANDREW Notice
ANDREW, Ngare Margaret (nee Jonas). Passed away peacefully at Amberwood rest home on the 22nd of June 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Malcolm. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Linda and Terry, Janice and Barry, and Debbie. Much loved Nana of Kiri, Boyd, Matt, Andrew, Mark, Danielle, Nattalie and Kaitlin. Loved Gran of 16 great grandchildren. Peace at last. Many thanks to the staff at Amberwood for all their care. A private memorial service is to be held.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ngare's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -