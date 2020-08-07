|
MIKAERE, Ngakahu Pokere O Tamaki (Kahu). On the 5th August, 2020, our beautiful mum, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunty passed away after her battle with cancer. 'No more pain now Mum, go in peace, love and light' Loved by all who knew her and will be sadly missed, especially by her children, mokopuna and so many more. Moe mai ra e kuia, moe mai ra e mama. A Funeral Service for Kahu will be held at the Manaia Marae tomorrow (Saturday) 8th August at 10:00am, followed by burial at Te Taumatateretere.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2020