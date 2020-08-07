Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Manaia Marae
Resources
More Obituaries for Ngakahu MIKAERE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ngakahu Pokere O. Tamaki (Kahu) MIKAERE

Add a Memory
Ngakahu Pokere O. Tamaki (Kahu) MIKAERE Notice
MIKAERE, Ngakahu Pokere O Tamaki (Kahu). On the 5th August, 2020, our beautiful mum, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunty passed away after her battle with cancer. 'No more pain now Mum, go in peace, love and light' Loved by all who knew her and will be sadly missed, especially by her children, mokopuna and so many more. Moe mai ra e kuia, moe mai ra e mama. A Funeral Service for Kahu will be held at the Manaia Marae tomorrow (Saturday) 8th August at 10:00am, followed by burial at Te Taumatateretere.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ngakahu's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -