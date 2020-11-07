Home

Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Magnolia Room of besoul Funerals
12 Gumfield Drive
Warkworth
MILLER, Ngaire Ruth. On Tuesday, 3 November 2020 at her Algies Bay home; aged 84 years. Sister of Barbara, Graeme and Norma, Rodney and Rosalie, Donald and Helen. Loved by all her nieces and nephews. A service celebrating Ngaire's life will be held at the Magnolia Room of besoul Funerals, 12 Gumfield Drive, Warkworth on Thursday, 12 November 2020 at 1:00pm followed by burial at Te Kapa Cemetery, Miller Way, Martins Bay. Communications to C/- The Miller Family, 12 Gumfield Drive, Warkworth 0910 would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2020
