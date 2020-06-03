Home

Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020
10:30 a.m.
ALO, Ngaire Rae. On Saturday, 30th May 2020, peacefully at CHT Halldene Home and Hospital, in her 85th year. Dearly loved wife for 61 years of the late Harry. Loved mother and mother-in- law and friend of Vincent and Susie, Charlene and Bernie, Douglas and Treena. Loved grandma of Kelsey and Tim, and Samantha. and great grandma of Indiana. Your loving smile and gentle nature will be remembered in our hearts forever. A service for Ngaire will be held at the Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast on Saturday 6th June 2020 at 10:30 am followed by a private cremation. Our grateful thanks to the staff at CHT Halldene for their devotion to mum's care. All communications to "The Alo Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2020
