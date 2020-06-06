Home

Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
More Obituaries for Ngaire JAMIESON
Ngaire Pamela JAMIESON

Ngaire Pamela JAMIESON Notice
JAMIESON, Ngaire Pamela. Passed away peacefully at the North Shore Hospital on Thursday 4th June 2020, aged 89. Wife of late Husband Gray. Mother and mother-in- law of Gray and Dene, Susan and Garrick, Paul and Karen, Louise and Matua. Grandmother of 18. Great Grandmother of 23. Memorial Service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 134 Red Beach Road, Red Beach, for close friends and family. 10:00am, Wednesday 10th June. Flowers welcome for a dear lady.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020
