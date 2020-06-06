|
JAMIESON, Ngaire Pamela. Passed away peacefully at the North Shore Hospital on Thursday 4th June 2020, aged 89. Wife of late Husband Gray. Mother and mother-in- law of Gray and Dene, Susan and Garrick, Paul and Karen, Louise and Matua. Grandmother of 18. Great Grandmother of 23. Memorial Service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 134 Red Beach Road, Red Beach, for close friends and family. 10:00am, Wednesday 10th June. Flowers welcome for a dear lady.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020