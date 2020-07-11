Home

Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Mangere Lawn Cemetery
85 McKenzie Rd
Mangere
WONG, Ngaire (Ngaire Wong) (nee Chan). With great sadness our dear lovely Ngaire passed away peacefully on Sunday 5th July 2020. She is treasured in our hearts and lovingly remembered by her Mum and Dad: Sue and Thomas Chan now both deceased; her Brothers and Sisters: Sam, James, Kee, Karen, Alan, Hei (deceased), Linda, and Kevin; and Brother-in-laws and Sister-in Laws: Dorothy, Paul, Ingrid, John, Bridget; Nephews and Nieces: Bernice, Quentin, Rachel, Steven, Monique (deceased), Eden, Alex, Melissa, Sean, and Christopher. May she rejoice in heaven with other family members and friends who have gone before her. The Service will be held at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery, 85 McKenzie Rd, Mangere, on Friday 17 July at 11.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020
