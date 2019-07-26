|
|
|
FISTONICH, Ngaire May (Granny). Passed away peacefully, at her home surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Nick. Loved mother of John, Andrija (deceased), Juri (deceased), Ian and Peter. A beloved grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and great aunt. You will be sadly missed. A service for Ngaire will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Saturday 27 July 2019 at 10:00 am. Pociva u miru
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 26, 2019