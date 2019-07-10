QUINLAN, Ngaire Mary (nee Miscall). Passed away peacefully on Saturday 6 July 2019 at the Masonic Rest Home Levin, aged 96 years. (Formerly of Ngaio, Wellington). Devoted and adored wife of the late Ivan, dearly loved and treasured Mum of Marie and Peter Everton (Levin) Anne and Ian Cumming (Woodville) and Paul and Jenny Quinlan (Auckland). Much loved Nana of Carol and Richard, Nigel and Lucy, Paula and Brian, Rachelle and Aaron; Robert and Georgie, Michael and Lyz, Katherine and Luke; Phillip and Frances and Matthew. Specially loved Great Grandmother of Harry, Samuel, Thomas, Sophie, Madison, William, Hannah and Peyton; Hudson, Kara and Zoe; and Noah. Loved eldest daughter of the late Frank and Ada Miscall, cherished sister and sister-in-law to her 10 brothers and sisters and loved aunty to their families. The family especially wishes to thank all the staff of the Masonic for their love and care of their Mum over the past seven years. A celebration of Ngaire's life will be held on Saturday 13 July at 1pm at Harvey Bowler's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street Levin, and thereafter private cremation. Messages to the family can be sent c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 10, 2019