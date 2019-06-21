|
|
|
LATHAM, Ngaire Jean (Bobbie) (nee Pretious). Born September 28, 1946. Passed away on June 15, 2019. Aged 72 years. After a long and difficult fight with metastatic cancer, our dear, brave, amazing, much loved wife, Mother, Grandma, sister, cousin, aunt and friend, Bobbie, passed away peacefully at home, with family by her side - just drifted away. Beloved wife, and soulmate for 50 years, of Ron and much loved mother of Chris and Deena and Grandma of Aliyah. Our thanks to her Doctors, Oncologists, nurses, paramedics, family, friends and our Magenta Shores community for their help, care and support as she fought the battle against that insidious and unfair disease. A celebration of her wonderful life will be held at the Pullman Magenta Shores Resort, NSW Central Coast, Australia on Sunday 30th June at 12:30. Messages and RSVP to [email protected] A beautiful and gracious Lady, now at peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 21, 2019
