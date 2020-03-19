Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sadliers Funeral Services
358 Thames St
Morrinsville , Waikato
07-889 4333
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Morrinsville RSA
Studholme Street
Morrinsville
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ngaire GAINFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ngaire Isabel GAINFORD

Add a Memory
Ngaire Isabel GAINFORD Notice
GAINFORD, Ngaire Isabel. Passed away peacefully on 17th March 2020 in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Henry 'Noel'. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Noeleen and Des Duncan; Brian and Marie. Loved Grandma of Ashley Duncan, Alice and Brad MacKenzie; Rebecca and Jessica. Great- grandma of Harry and Felix MacKenzie. A celebration of Ngaire's life will be held at the Morrinsville RSA, Studholme Street, Morrinsville on Saturday, 21 March 2020at 10:30am followed by private cremation. All communications to the Gainford family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ngaire's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -