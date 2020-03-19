|
GAINFORD, Ngaire Isabel. Passed away peacefully on 17th March 2020 in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Henry 'Noel'. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Noeleen and Des Duncan; Brian and Marie. Loved Grandma of Ashley Duncan, Alice and Brad MacKenzie; Rebecca and Jessica. Great- grandma of Harry and Felix MacKenzie. A celebration of Ngaire's life will be held at the Morrinsville RSA, Studholme Street, Morrinsville on Saturday, 21 March 2020at 10:30am followed by private cremation. All communications to the Gainford family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 19, 2020