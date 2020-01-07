|
WHATA, Ngaire Hinerangi Josephine (Lou) (nee Mutu). 25 February 1937 - 4 January 2020. Sadly passed away peacefully at Karikari Beach, Far North (Ngati Kahu) on 4th January 2020. Much loved and cherished eldest daughter (late) Wilson and (late) Molly Mutu. Dearly beloved big sister and sister-in-law to Raey and Buck Stainton (Dargaville) Waka and Christine, John and Pearl, Lorraine and (late) Ringatu Houkamau, Lani and Wilma, and Douglas (All of Karikari), Billy (Sunshine Coast), Jenny and (late) John Keatley (Whangarei), Vicki and Craig (Gold Coast), (late) Lawrence and (late) Mane.Treasured dearly by her many nieces, nephews and mokopuna.Will always be remembered and never forgotten. Funeral service to be held 11am on Tuesday 7th January 2020, at Tapuaeharuru Marae, Lake Rotoiti.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 7, 2020