Valley Funeral Services
3 Hall Street
Waikato, Waikato 3600
07-862-7388
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:30 a.m.
Paeroa War Memorial Hall
144 Normanby Rd
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Paeroa War Memorial Hall
144 Normanby Rd
Ngaire Grace (Oakshott) VIVIAN Notice
VIVIAN, Ngaire Grace (nee Oakshott). On 4th November 2019, aged 86 years. Much loved wife of Max for 61 years and treasured mother and mother- in-law of Lloyd and Cassy, (and the late Irene); Bryce and Sharon; Lester and Sonja; Brian and Glenda; Dean and Dianne. Precious grandmother of 16, and great- grandmother of 3. Absent from the body, present with the Lord she loved and served. A Funeral Service will be held at the Paeroa War Memorial Hall, 144 Normanby Rd, on Monday 11th November at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers donations to Mobile Mission Maintenance NZ would be appreciated. Viewing at the Hall from 9:30 am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2019
