HALL, Ngaire Glennice. Born Western Samoa 1944 and passed peacefully on 31st July 2019 at Cardrona Resthome, Putaruru. Aged 75 Years. Dearly loved wife for 53 years to Eddie. Much loved Mum and mother in law to Mary and Alofa, and Charles and Darcell. Loved Nanny to Teresa, Peter, Lino, Alofamai, and great Nanny to Tamiano, Jaye, Peter, Elle, Mailee, Malakai. Loved Aunty to Eddie and Melissa Waterhouse. "Forever in our hearts" "Rest in Peace" A Service for Ngaire will be held at the Papa-o-te Aroha Marae, Mossop Road, Tokoroa on Wednesday 7th of August at 11:00 AM followed by burial at The Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ PO Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 6, 2019