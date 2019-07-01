|
|
|
GIBBS, Ngaire (nee Coull). On 28th June 2019, aged 95 years, passed away peacefully, at her home, on Great Barrier Island. A loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and a treasured friend of many. She will be sadly missed. A celebration of Ngaire's life will be held at the Barrier Social Club, Tryphena on Saturday, the 6th of July 2019 at 2:00 PM. A special thank you to the Aotea health team and the Aotea family support and caregivers for all their care and support. All communications to [email protected] or ph 0275813023 or 09 4290446 from 3pm today.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2019