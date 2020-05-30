|
CONSTANTINE, Ngaire Emma. Passed away peacefully at Lady Allum Rest Home on 23 May 2020 aged 98 years. Dearly loved wife of Jack (deceased) and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Joy and Bruce, John and Heather and Ngaire and Kevin. Much loved Gran to her eight grandchildren and their partners: Mark and Donna, Brent and Kylie, Scott and Lucie; Mikel and Victoria, Dale and Gillian; Jane and Matt, Katherine and Connor, Joseph and Sasha and treasured great grandmother of eleven. Special thanks to the staff at Lady Allum for their loving care and devotion to Ngaire. Due to recent Covid lockdown restrictions a private family service has been held at Purewa All Souls Chapel on Friday 29 May 2020. A life lived with so much love never really ends but goes on forever in our hearts. God bless you Mum, may you rest in peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2020