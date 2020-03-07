Home

H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
7:00 p.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
117 Onewa Rd
Northcote
View Map
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
117 Onewa Rd
Northcote
View Map
KENNEDY, Ngaire Ellen. Returned home to God on 4 March 2020, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Randal; loved mother and mother-in-law of Kathleen and Peter Campbell, Peter, and Anne and David Harley; loved Nana and Nan-Nan of Kate and Steve, Liz and Brent, Vicki and Frazer, Amy, Laura, Andrew and Helen, Rachel and Nick, Jen and Malcolm; and great-grandmother of Madeleine, Samuel, Thomas, Travis, Saxon, Fletcher, Amelia, Benjamin, Mila, Haven, Hudson, Oscar, Zoey, Kennedy and Reevie. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Bert Sutcliffe Rest Home for all their love and care. A Rosary service will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, 117 Onewa Rd, Northcote on Monday 9 March 2020 at 7pm; and a Requiem Mass will follow on Tuesday 10 March 2020 at 11am. Deep in our hearts a memory is kept, of one that we loved and will never forget.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
