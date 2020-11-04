|
SHERLAW, Ngaire Alberta. Passed away peacefully on Monday 2 November 2020 a few days short of her 99th birthday. Dearly loved wife of Charles and much loved Mum of Janne, Mark, and Gael and their respective partners. Loving granny to her 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A service will be held for Ngaire at The All Saints Anglican Church, 181 Hinemoa Street, Birkenhead on Thursday 5 November at 1pm. The family would like to thank the staff at Bert Sutcliffe Village for their loving care of Ngaire.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 4, 2020