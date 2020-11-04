Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Service
Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020
1:00 p.m.
The All Saints Anglican Church
181 Hinemoa Street
Birkenhead
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ngaire SHERLAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ngaire Alberta SHERLAW

Add a Memory
Ngaire Alberta SHERLAW Notice
SHERLAW, Ngaire Alberta. Passed away peacefully on Monday 2 November 2020 a few days short of her 99th birthday. Dearly loved wife of Charles and much loved Mum of Janne, Mark, and Gael and their respective partners. Loving granny to her 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A service will be held for Ngaire at The All Saints Anglican Church, 181 Hinemoa Street, Birkenhead on Thursday 5 November at 1pm. The family would like to thank the staff at Bert Sutcliffe Village for their loving care of Ngaire.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ngaire's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -